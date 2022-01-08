227,000 Shares in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Purchased by Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 227,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,643,000. Clarivate makes up about 1.0% of Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLVT. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Clarivate by 3,033.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Clarivate in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Clarivate in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Clarivate in the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Clarivate in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CLVT shares. Citigroup started coverage on Clarivate in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet upgraded Clarivate from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Clarivate from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Clarivate in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.71.

In other news, insider Mukhtar Ahmed sold 14,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $361,534.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider James Gordon Samson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,578 shares of company stock worth $1,736,374. 21.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CLVT opened at $22.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.61. Clarivate Plc has a 1 year low of $20.31 and a 1 year high of $34.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $442.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Clarivate Plc will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

