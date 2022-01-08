$26.50 Million in Sales Expected for Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) will post sales of $26.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Outset Medical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $26.73 million and the lowest is $26.28 million. Outset Medical posted sales of $17.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 53.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Outset Medical will report full year sales of $100.89 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $100.67 million to $101.18 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $141.26 million, with estimates ranging from $121.43 million to $151.31 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Outset Medical.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.19. Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 33.26% and a negative net margin of 133.86%. The company had revenue of $26.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.44) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Outset Medical stock traded down $2.96 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,691. Outset Medical has a 52 week low of $36.03 and a 52 week high of $61.00. The company has a current ratio of 10.47, a quick ratio of 9.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 2.48.

In other news, Director D Keith Grossman sold 3,888 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $212,945.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Martin Vazquez sold 16,000 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $752,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,074 shares of company stock worth $7,376,778 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Outset Medical by 106.0% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,185,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,246,000 after buying an additional 610,010 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,741,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $926,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,277,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $432,000. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

