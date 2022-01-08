$260.80 Million in Sales Expected for Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) will report sales of $260.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bentley Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $258.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $263.10 million. Bentley Systems posted sales of $219.57 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bentley Systems will report full-year sales of $956.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $951.70 million to $960.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bentley Systems.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $248.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.16 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 55.39% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bentley Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.91.

NASDAQ:BSY opened at $42.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 129.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.70. Bentley Systems has a 12-month low of $38.63 and a 12-month high of $71.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

In other Bentley Systems news, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 45,881 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total value of $2,757,448.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 3,319 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $199,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 135.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 14,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. 32.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

