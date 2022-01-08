$267.04 Million in Sales Expected for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) will report $267.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bio-Techne’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $268.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $263.81 million. Bio-Techne reported sales of $224.25 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bio-Techne will report full year sales of $1.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Bio-Techne.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $257.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.37 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 15.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on TECH. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $486.00.

Shares of TECH traded down $11.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $415.28. The stock had a trading volume of 250,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,439. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Bio-Techne has a 52 week low of $311.03 and a 52 week high of $543.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $483.08 and a 200 day moving average of $484.79. The company has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.56%.

In other Bio-Techne news, CFO James Hippel sold 662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.23, for a total value of $347,702.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Norman David Eansor sold 27,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.00, for a total transaction of $13,688,136.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,321 shares of company stock worth $14,288,528 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the third quarter worth $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 211.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the third quarter worth $48,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 101.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

