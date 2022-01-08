2U Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:TWOU)

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders purchased 9,008 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,277% compared to the average daily volume of 654 put options.

In other 2U news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 55,897 shares of 2U stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total transaction of $1,913,913.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alexis Maybank sold 4,300 shares of 2U stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $103,243.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of 2U by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 893 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of 2U by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,997 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of 2U by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 40,905 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of 2U by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,732 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 2U by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,893,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period.

TWOU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 2U from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of 2U from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of 2U from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.22.

2U stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,436,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,812. 2U has a 52-week low of $18.22 and a 52-week high of $59.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 0.88.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.35. 2U had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $232.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that 2U will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

