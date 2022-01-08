$3.14 Billion in Sales Expected for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) to post sales of $3.14 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Xcel Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.26 billion and the lowest is $3.02 billion. Xcel Energy reported sales of $2.95 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Xcel Energy will report full-year sales of $13.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.84 billion to $13.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $13.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.23 billion to $13.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Xcel Energy.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XEL. Bank of America raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Xcel Energy from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays raised Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.63.

Shares of XEL stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $69.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,673,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,366,657. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Xcel Energy has a one year low of $57.23 and a one year high of $72.94. The company has a market capitalization of $37.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.67%.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,150 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total transaction of $203,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $3,378,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,291,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,510,834,000 after buying an additional 5,583,732 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,065,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,573,000 after buying an additional 440,407 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,959,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,317,000 after buying an additional 4,340,845 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,326,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,789,000 after buying an additional 125,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,352,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,159,000 after buying an additional 1,495,984 shares in the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

