$3.17 Billion in Sales Expected for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to post $3.17 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for AutoZone’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.11 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.21 billion. AutoZone posted sales of $2.91 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AutoZone will report full-year sales of $15.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.36 billion to $15.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $16.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.80 billion to $16.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AutoZone.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 126.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $18.61 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,980.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,850.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,670.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,900.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,969.29.

In related news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,997.54, for a total value of $11,701,589.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,827.11, for a total value of $2,155,989.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,525 shares of company stock worth $20,958,078 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the second quarter worth $316,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in AutoZone by 5.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,345,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AutoZone during the second quarter worth $213,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in AutoZone during the second quarter worth $119,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in AutoZone by 103.4% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AZO traded down $47.72 on Friday, reaching $2,014.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,193. AutoZone has a twelve month low of $1,111.71 and a twelve month high of $2,110.00. The stock has a market cap of $41.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,931.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,727.09.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

