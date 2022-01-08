$3.99 EPS Expected for CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) will post earnings per share of $3.99 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for CACI International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.16 and the lowest is $3.73. CACI International reported earnings per share of $4.18 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that CACI International will report full-year earnings of $16.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.24 to $16.56. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $17.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.01 to $18.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CACI International.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.01 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CACI International in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CACI International from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CACI International from $286.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of CACI International from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of CACI International from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CACI International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.25.

CACI traded up $1.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $273.18. The stock had a trading volume of 74,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. CACI International has a twelve month low of $215.18 and a twelve month high of $290.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $272.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $265.91.

In related news, insider Deette Gray sold 3,704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.30, for a total transaction of $1,247,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,371 shares of company stock valued at $2,295,929. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in CACI International by 237.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of CACI International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CACI International by 255.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CACI International by 119.2% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 502 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CACI International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $198,000. 88.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

