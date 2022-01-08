$300.27 Million in Sales Expected for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) will report $300.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $326.02 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $259.20 million. Wheaton Precious Metals posted sales of $286.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will report full-year sales of $1.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Wheaton Precious Metals.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 51.28% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $268.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.44.

Shares of NYSE WPM traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.56. The company had a trading volume of 3,158,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,416,064. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.45. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $34.85 and a 12 month high of $49.10. The firm has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WPM. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $809,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 11.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 5,357 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 14.5% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,599,000 after purchasing an additional 19,026 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 16.9% in the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 14,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 65.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

