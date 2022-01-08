$35.95 Million in Sales Expected for RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) will post sales of $35.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for RBB Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $36.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $35.80 million. RBB Bancorp posted sales of $33.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will report full-year sales of $140.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $140.50 million to $140.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $151.35 million, with estimates ranging from $150.90 million to $151.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow RBB Bancorp.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $37.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 million. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 31.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 156.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 95.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 92,783.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 5,567 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RBB Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $235,000. Institutional investors own 36.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBB Bancorp stock opened at $27.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $526.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.98. RBB Bancorp has a one year low of $16.05 and a one year high of $27.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. RBB Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 19.77%.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of full service commercial bank. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance and a full range of depository accounts.

