$35.95 Million in Sales Expected for RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 8th, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect that RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) will post sales of $35.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for RBB Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $36.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $35.80 million. RBB Bancorp posted sales of $33.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will report full-year sales of $140.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $140.50 million to $140.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $151.35 million, with estimates ranging from $150.90 million to $151.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow RBB Bancorp.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $37.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 million. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 31.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 156.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 95.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 92,783.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 5,567 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RBB Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $235,000. Institutional investors own 36.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBB Bancorp stock opened at $27.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $526.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.98. RBB Bancorp has a one year low of $16.05 and a one year high of $27.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. RBB Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 19.77%.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of full service commercial bank. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance and a full range of depository accounts.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RBB Bancorp (RBB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB)

Receive News & Ratings for RBB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.