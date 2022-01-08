360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) Short Interest Down 26.5% in December

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,720,000 shares, a decline of 26.5% from the November 30th total of 6,420,000 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on QFIN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised 360 DigiTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on 360 DigiTech from $24.99 to $35.15 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, CLSA lifted their price objective on 360 DigiTech from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.54.

Get 360 DigiTech alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QFIN traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,609,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,218. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.54. 360 DigiTech has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $45.00.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $715.90 million during the quarter. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 36.42%. Analysts expect that 360 DigiTech will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. 360 DigiTech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.78%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,910,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,018,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259,304 shares during the period. TT International Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in 360 DigiTech by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 7,922,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119,440 shares in the last quarter. Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in 360 DigiTech by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,101,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,553 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in 360 DigiTech by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,742,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,446,000 after acquiring an additional 947,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in 360 DigiTech by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,835,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,931,000 after acquiring an additional 340,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.85% of the company’s stock.

About 360 DigiTech

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for 360 DigiTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 360 DigiTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.