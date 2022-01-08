$370.77 Million in Sales Expected for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) will post $370.77 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Essex Property Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $361.90 million to $373.78 million. Essex Property Trust reported sales of $362.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will report full-year sales of $1.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Essex Property Trust.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by ($1.28). The firm had revenue of $360.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.54 million. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.15 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ESS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $359.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $337.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $353.17.

In related news, EVP Adam W. Berry sold 3,235 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.95, for a total transaction of $1,141,793.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO John Farias sold 1,617 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.70, for a total transaction of $563,847.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,157 shares of company stock worth $26,885,395 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the second quarter worth about $211,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 15.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 3.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESS traded down $4.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $344.31. 264,638 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,428. The firm has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.26, a P/E/G ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $344.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $331.12. Essex Property Trust has a 12-month low of $228.91 and a 12-month high of $359.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 121.51%.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Essex Property Trust (ESS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.