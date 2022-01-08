$380.26 Million in Sales Expected for Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN) will report $380.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ryan Specialty Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $382.52 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $378.00 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryan Specialty Group will report full year sales of $1.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ryan Specialty Group.

Get Ryan Specialty Group alerts:

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $352.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.20 million. Ryan Specialty Group had a return on equity of 104.08% and a net margin of 1.46%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RYAN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryan Specialty Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ryan Specialty Group from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ryan Specialty Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on Ryan Specialty Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ryan Specialty Group from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.78.

Shares of Ryan Specialty Group stock opened at $37.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.81. Ryan Specialty Group has a 52-week low of $25.57 and a 52-week high of $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RYAN. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter valued at $86,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter valued at $44,481,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.97% of the company’s stock.

About Ryan Specialty Group

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ryan Specialty Group (RYAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.