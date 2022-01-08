$4.42 EPS Expected for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) to post earnings of $4.42 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arrow Electronics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.48. Arrow Electronics posted earnings per share of $3.17 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will report full year earnings of $14.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.46 to $14.68. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $15.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.20 to $16.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Arrow Electronics.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.50. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 2.87%. The company had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. Arrow Electronics’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other Arrow Electronics news, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total value of $1,086,939.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.45, for a total value of $367,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARW. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the third quarter valued at $1,071,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 11.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 5.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,137,000 after buying an additional 3,028 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 304,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,625,000 after buying an additional 13,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,803 shares during the period. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ARW opened at $132.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.39. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.48. Arrow Electronics has a 12-month low of $96.40 and a 12-month high of $137.95.

Arrow Electronics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, December 17th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

