41,349 Shares in Provident Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAQC) Bought by Robinson Capital Management LLC

Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Provident Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAQC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 41,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC owned 0.17% of Provident Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RP Investment Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Provident Acquisition by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,767,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,106,000 after purchasing an additional 182,269 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in Provident Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $5,260,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in Provident Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $4,840,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in Provident Acquisition by 171.4% in the second quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 475,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Provident Acquisition by 10.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 440,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Provident Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:PAQC opened at $9.77 on Friday. Provident Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.52 and a 12 month high of $10.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.72.

Provident Acquisition (NASDAQ:PAQC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter.

Provident Acquisition Profile

Provident Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAQC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Provident Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAQC).

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.