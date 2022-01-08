$44.78 Billion in Sales Expected for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) will announce $44.78 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cardinal Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $44.30 billion and the highest is $45.26 billion. Cardinal Health reported sales of $41.54 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cardinal Health will report full year sales of $177.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $177.26 billion to $177.44 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $185.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $184.13 billion to $187.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cardinal Health.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.03). Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 89.90% and a net margin of 0.68%. The firm had revenue of $43.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis.

CAH has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.10.

In other Cardinal Health news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $491,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,984,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338,519 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,366,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,137 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth $55,497,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,056.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 865,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,818,000 after purchasing an additional 790,857 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 114.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,385,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,516,000 after purchasing an additional 740,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAH traded up $1.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.24. 3,665,459 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,716,262. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The stock has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.98. Cardinal Health has a twelve month low of $45.85 and a twelve month high of $62.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.4908 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 50.65%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

