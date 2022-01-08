$532.71 Million in Sales Expected for Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) to report $532.71 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Air Lease’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $546.88 million and the lowest is $518.54 million. Air Lease reported sales of $489.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Air Lease will report full-year sales of $2.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Air Lease.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $524.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.58 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 19.99% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AL. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

In related news, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 15,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $710,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Air Lease by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,644,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $402,564,000 after acquiring an additional 205,093 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Air Lease by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,940,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $233,686,000 after acquiring an additional 86,620 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Air Lease by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,929,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $233,271,000 after acquiring an additional 30,837 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Air Lease by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,317,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,453,000 after acquiring an additional 646,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Air Lease by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,435,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,644,000 after acquiring an additional 189,139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Air Lease stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,273,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,735. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.34 and its 200 day moving average is $42.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.02. Air Lease has a twelve month low of $36.52 and a twelve month high of $52.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 22.70%.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Air Lease (AL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.