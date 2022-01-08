$544.27 Million in Sales Expected for Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) will report $544.27 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Venator Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $540.84 million to $547.69 million. Venator Materials reported sales of $476.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Venator Materials will report full-year sales of $2.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.22 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Venator Materials.

Get Venator Materials alerts:

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Venator Materials had a negative return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $557.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS.

VNTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of Venator Materials in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Venator Materials from $3.50 to $2.95 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Venator Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Venator Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.41.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VNTR. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Venator Materials by 95.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,075,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,100,000 after buying an additional 525,631 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Venator Materials by 3,358.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 428,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 415,963 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Venator Materials by 23.9% in the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,004,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after buying an additional 193,811 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 81.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 409,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 183,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 13.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,489,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,063,000 after acquiring an additional 177,940 shares in the last quarter. 28.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VNTR stock opened at $2.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.20. Venator Materials has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $5.85. The company has a market capitalization of $270.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of chemical products. The firm focuses on development and manufacture of titanium dioxide pigments and performance additives. It operates through two segments: Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment involves the creation of (TiO2) from titanium bearing ores and is a white inert pigment that provides whiteness, opacity and brightness to thousands of everyday items, including coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, food and personal care products.

Featured Article: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Venator Materials (VNTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Venator Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venator Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.