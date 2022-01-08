584,695 Shares in ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACEV) Acquired by Basso Capital Management L.P.

Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACEV) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 584,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,794,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 2.03% of ACE Convergence Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACEV. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ACE Convergence Acquisition by 2,495,900.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 24,959 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ACE Convergence Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $162,000. Gainplan LLC bought a new position in ACE Convergence Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $370,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ACE Convergence Acquisition by 849.1% in the second quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 861,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,579,000 after purchasing an additional 770,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in ACE Convergence Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $689,000. 34.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ACE Convergence Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ACEV opened at $9.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.92. ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $13.50.

ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for ACE Convergence Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACE Convergence Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.