67,384 Shares in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 67,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in XPeng by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,437,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,574,000 after buying an additional 8,204,014 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in XPeng by 227.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,822,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,996,000 after purchasing an additional 9,601,257 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in XPeng by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,348,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781,417 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in XPeng by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,646,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317,087 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in XPeng by 103.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,118,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.34% of the company’s stock.

Get XPeng alerts:

NYSE XPEV opened at $45.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.67. XPeng Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.73 and a 52-week high of $60.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.87. The stock has a market cap of $36.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.28 and a beta of 7.46.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 12.10% and a negative net margin of 28.56%. The business had revenue of $887.72 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that XPeng Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on XPeng from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on XPeng from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

Recommended Story: 52-week highs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV).

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.