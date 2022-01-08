689 Shares in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Acquired by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 9.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Biohaven Pharmaceutical alerts:

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, CAO George C. Clark sold 1,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.84, for a total value of $237,153.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Childs purchased 5,000 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $122.87 per share, for a total transaction of $614,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,099 shares of company stock worth $14,807,430. 15.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BHVN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $107.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.27.

NYSE:BHVN opened at $131.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.17 and its 200-day moving average is $124.44. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 52-week low of $62.57 and a 52-week high of $151.51. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 1.03.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $135.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.27) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 668.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

Featured Story: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.