$7.83 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) will announce earnings of $7.83 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nucor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.68 to $7.98. Nucor reported earnings per share of $1.34 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 484.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Nucor will report full year earnings of $23.30 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $15.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.25 to $18.62. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Nucor.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $123.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.17.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total value of $924,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,337,000 after buying an additional 371,876 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Nucor by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,274,000 after buying an additional 8,069 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nucor by 15.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nucor during the second quarter worth $308,000. 76.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NUE stock traded down $2.16 on Friday, hitting $114.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,518,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,207,860. Nucor has a twelve month low of $47.94 and a twelve month high of $128.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.49.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 11.96%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

