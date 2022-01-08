$732.33 Million in Sales Expected for Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 8th, 2022

Equities analysts expect that Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) will post sales of $732.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Green Plains’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $703.40 million and the highest is $759.60 million. Green Plains reported sales of $478.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 53%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Plains will report full-year sales of $2.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.56 billion to $2.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $3.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Green Plains.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($1.03). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $746.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

GPRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Green Plains from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Green Plains from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Green Plains from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Green Plains in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Green Plains presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRE traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.88. 407,590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 710,522. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.76. Green Plains has a 52-week low of $17.18 and a 52-week high of $44.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 1.68.

In other Green Plains news, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total value of $82,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,226 shares of company stock worth $2,870,515. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GPRE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Green Plains by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Green Plains by 2.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 1.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 31.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Green Plains by 12.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Green Plains (GPRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.