$732.33 Million in Sales Expected for Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) will post sales of $732.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Green Plains’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $703.40 million and the highest is $759.60 million. Green Plains reported sales of $478.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 53%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Plains will report full-year sales of $2.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.56 billion to $2.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $3.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Green Plains.

Get Green Plains alerts:

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($1.03). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $746.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

GPRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Green Plains from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Green Plains from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Green Plains from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Green Plains in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Green Plains presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRE traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.88. 407,590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 710,522. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.76. Green Plains has a 52-week low of $17.18 and a 52-week high of $44.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 1.68.

In other Green Plains news, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total value of $82,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,226 shares of company stock worth $2,870,515. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GPRE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Green Plains by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Green Plains by 2.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 1.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 31.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Green Plains by 12.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Green Plains (GPRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.