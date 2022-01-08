86,018 Shares in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Bought by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 86,018 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,237,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S owned about 0.15% of Abercrombie & Fitch as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,202 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 258.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,056 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,210,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,805 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sarah M. Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total value of $391,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 5,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $260,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ANF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $68.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.83.

ANF opened at $33.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.01 and a fifty-two week high of $48.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.62 and its 200 day moving average is $38.97.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.20. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 32.02%. The business had revenue of $905.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Abercrombie & Fitch announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 23rd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 22.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

