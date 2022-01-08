$899.51 Million in Sales Expected for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) will announce sales of $899.51 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Akamai Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $907.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $894.51 million. Akamai Technologies reported sales of $846.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will report full-year sales of $3.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.45 billion to $3.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.71 billion to $3.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Akamai Technologies.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $860.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.50 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 17.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS.

AKAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.83.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock traded down $1.34 on Monday, reaching $110.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,320,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,044. The company has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.50. Akamai Technologies has a 52 week low of $92.64 and a 52 week high of $124.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Akamai Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.80 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology infrastructure company to purchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $624,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total value of $319,209.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,825 shares of company stock worth $1,725,777 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 17.7% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,550 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,480,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 0.7% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 54,378 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $5,687,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 49.2% during the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 2,691 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

