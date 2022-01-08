899 Shares in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Purchased by Gitterman Wealth Management LLC

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 899 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHW. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 38.2% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.9% in the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.0% in the third quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.7% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHW traded down $5.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $328.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,374. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.83. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $218.06 and a one year high of $354.15. The firm has a market cap of $86.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.71, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $334.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.84.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.00% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 30.15%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Mizuho began coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $352.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.30.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

