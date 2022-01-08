9,240 Shares in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Purchased by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,240 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 14.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,837 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 67,705 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,709,000 after buying an additional 7,364 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of AtriCure by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,771 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,157 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in AtriCure by 6.0% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 36,260 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AtriCure stock opened at $61.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 64.86 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.77. AtriCure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.81 and a fifty-two week high of $89.18.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $2.39. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $70.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AtriCure news, Director Mark A. Collar sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total transaction of $323,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tonya Austin sold 2,732 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total value of $214,598.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,864 shares of company stock valued at $867,883. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ATRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on AtriCure from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of AtriCure from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.11.

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

