AAR (NYSE:AIR) Upgraded by Vertical Research to Buy

Vertical Research upgraded shares of AAR (NYSE:AIR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AIR. Citigroup raised AAR from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on AAR in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AAR has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.50.

NYSE AIR opened at $41.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.51. AAR has a 1-year low of $30.90 and a 1-year high of $45.49.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). AAR had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $436.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AAR will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in AAR by 11.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in AAR in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in AAR by 196.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in AAR in the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in AAR in the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000. 90.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

