AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services. The Company’s brand portfolio consists of Volvo, Volvo Penta, UD, Terex Trucks, Renault Trucks, Prevost, Nova Bus and Mack. In addition to vehicles and machines, its offering includes a range of services, such as insurance, rental services, spare parts, preventive maintenance, service agreements, assistance services and information technology (IT) services. Its product range is divided into Vehicles and Services. The sale of new vehicles, machinery and engines comprise Vehicles, as well as the sale of used vehicles and machines, trailers, superstructures and special vehicles. Its Services include the sale of spare parts. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on VLVLY. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AB Volvo (publ) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.00.

OTCMKTS VLVLY opened at $24.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.89. AB Volvo has a 12 month low of $21.03 and a 12 month high of $28.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.09.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. AB Volvo (publ) had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.31%. As a group, analysts anticipate that AB Volvo will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

AB Volvo (publ) Company Profile

Volvo AB engages in the design, manufacture, and market of commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group Functions and Other, Industrial Operations, and Financial Services. The Trucks segment includes the production, development, and logistics for powertrain and parts.

