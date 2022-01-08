ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,890,000 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the November 30th total of 1,520,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ABB by 141.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ABB by 288.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ABB in the third quarter worth $34,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ABB by 200.2% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ABB by 40.4% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. 4.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABB stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.10. 1,371,983 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,251,296. ABB has a twelve month low of $28.61 and a twelve month high of $39.11. The firm has a market cap of $78.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.14.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that ABB will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

ABB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ABB from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, October 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on ABB in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ABB from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.22.

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

