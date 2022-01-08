Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Abcam plc is a life sciences company. It researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery and diagnostics. The company operates principally in in the United States, China, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom and internationally. Abcam plc is based in Cambridge, the United Kingdom. “

Get Abcam alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt raised shares of Abcam to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Abcam in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

ABCM stock opened at $20.96 on Thursday. Abcam has a 1-year low of $17.14 and a 1-year high of $24.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.88.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its holdings in Abcam by 334.2% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 108,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 83,303 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Abcam by 171,447.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 145,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 145,730 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Abcam by 529.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 461,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,780,000 after purchasing an additional 387,868 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Abcam by 1,909.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 32,236 shares during the period. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Abcam in the second quarter worth about $11,527,000. 10.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Abcam

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

Recommended Story: Return On Assets

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Abcam (ABCM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Abcam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abcam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.