Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) to report earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Absolute Software’s earnings. Absolute Software posted earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 300%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Absolute Software will report full year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.09) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Absolute Software.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $43.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.60 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Absolute Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Absolute Software in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.42.

Shares of ABST stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.46. 176,547 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,049. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.44. The stock has a market cap of $424.90 million, a PE ratio of -65.07 and a beta of 0.92. Absolute Software has a 12 month low of $8.36 and a 12 month high of $21.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. This is a boost from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -199.98%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABST. NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Absolute Software in the third quarter worth $9,067,000. Edenbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Absolute Software by 77.4% during the second quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,296,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,772,000 after buying an additional 565,894 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Absolute Software by 3,399.0% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 507,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after buying an additional 492,860 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Absolute Software during the second quarter valued at about $6,259,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Absolute Software by 229.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 439,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,364,000 after buying an additional 306,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Absolute Software Company Profile

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook.

