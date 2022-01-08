Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.42.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Absolute Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Absolute Software in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Absolute Software from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th.

ABST stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.46. The company had a trading volume of 176,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,796. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.44. Absolute Software has a 12-month low of $8.36 and a 12-month high of $21.20. The company has a market capitalization of $424.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.07 and a beta of 0.92.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $43.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.60 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Absolute Software will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. This is an increase from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently -199.98%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABST. NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Absolute Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,067,000. Edenbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Absolute Software by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,296,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,772,000 after buying an additional 565,894 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its position in Absolute Software by 3,399.0% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 507,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after buying an additional 492,860 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Absolute Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,259,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Absolute Software by 229.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 439,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,364,000 after buying an additional 306,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Absolute Software Company Profile

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook.

