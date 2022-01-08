Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.42.

ABST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Absolute Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Absolute Software in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Absolute Software from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABST traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.46. 176,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,796. The company has a market cap of $424.86 million, a PE ratio of -65.07 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.50 and a 200 day moving average of $11.44. Absolute Software has a 52-week low of $8.36 and a 52-week high of $21.20.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $43.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.60 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Absolute Software will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This is a boost from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently -199.98%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Absolute Software during the second quarter valued at about $2,539,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Absolute Software by 22.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 523,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,586,000 after buying an additional 95,320 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Absolute Software by 229.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 439,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,364,000 after buying an additional 306,008 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Absolute Software by 16.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,126,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,308,000 after buying an additional 156,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD grew its stake in shares of Absolute Software by 0.4% during the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 1,472,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,494,000 after buying an additional 5,630 shares during the last quarter. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook.

