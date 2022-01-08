Aby J. Mathew Sells 7,857 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 7,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $269,495.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

BioLife Solutions stock opened at $30.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 308.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.61. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.15 and a 1-year high of $60.67.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $33.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.65 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 4.87%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. Research analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on BLFS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.13.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

