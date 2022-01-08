Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by Buckley Wealth Management LLC

Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 33,728 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 4.6% during the third quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 0.8% during the third quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 8,541 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV acquired a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,023,000. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on ACN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.43.

In other Accenture news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.11, for a total value of $700,112.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.81, for a total transaction of $1,783,458.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,057 shares of company stock valued at $9,123,550. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACN opened at $378.00 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $241.73 and a 1 year high of $417.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $378.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $343.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.95 billion, a PE ratio of 39.33, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.16.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. Accenture’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 40.37%.

Accenture declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

