Accrol Group (LON:ACRL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $30.00

Accrol Group Holdings plc (LON:ACRL) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 30 ($0.40) and last traded at GBX 31 ($0.42), with a volume of 541352 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 33.15 ($0.45).

Separately, Liberum Capital cut their price target on Accrol Group from GBX 95 ($1.28) to GBX 80 ($1.08) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 35.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 43.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.98, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of £101.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.59.

Accrol Group Holdings plc engages in the soft tissue paper converting business in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company manufactures and sells private label toilet rolls, kitchen towels, and facial tissues. It serves discounters and grocery retailers. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Blackburn, the United Kingdom.

