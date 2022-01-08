ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acm Research, Inc. develops, manufactures and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment, which semiconductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects. Acm Research, Inc. is headquartered in Fremont, California. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ACMR. Benchmark raised ACM Research from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Roth Capital raised their price target on ACM Research from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut ACM Research from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, November 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised ACM Research from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ACM Research currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $123.20.

Shares of ACMR stock opened at $82.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. ACM Research has a 12 month low of $60.84 and a 12 month high of $144.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.57 and a beta of 0.57.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.20. ACM Research had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $67.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that ACM Research will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $470,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 40.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of ACM Research by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of ACM Research in the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ACM Research in the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ACM Research by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ACM Research in the 3rd quarter worth $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

