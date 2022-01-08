ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acm Research, Inc. develops, manufactures and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment, which semiconductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects. Acm Research, Inc. is headquartered in Fremont, California. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ACMR. Benchmark upgraded ACM Research from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Roth Capital raised their price target on ACM Research from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ACM Research from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, November 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded ACM Research from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $123.20.

NASDAQ ACMR opened at $82.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.99 and a 200-day moving average of $92.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.57 and a beta of 0.57. ACM Research has a 52 week low of $60.84 and a 52 week high of $144.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.93.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.20. ACM Research had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $67.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that ACM Research will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ACM Research news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $470,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 40.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 50.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the second quarter valued at about $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the second quarter valued at about $122,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 21.8% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the third quarter valued at about $172,000. Institutional investors own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

