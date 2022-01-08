Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Holdings Cut by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP lowered its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 71.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,705 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ATVI. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 593.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,391,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,758,536 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the second quarter worth about $277,982,000. First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 33,091.3% in the third quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 2,221,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214,799 shares during the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 256.2% during the second quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 3,048,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,921,000 after buying an additional 2,192,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 37.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,393,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,151,000 after buying an additional 2,010,651 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners cut Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Benchmark cut their price target on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Activision Blizzard from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $104.53 to $114.24 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist cut their price target on Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.57.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $64.04 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.40 and a twelve month high of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.56. The stock has a market cap of $49.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.63.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

Further Reading: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.