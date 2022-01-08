AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $26.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “AdaptHealth Corp. is a provider of home medical equipment primarily in the United States. It offers medical products for both rental and sale, with a focus on respiratory and/or mobility equipment, including CPAP sleep equipment, oxygen equipment, wheelchairs, walkers and hospital beds. AdaptHealth Corp., formerly known as DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp., is based in PLYMOUTH MEETING. “

AHCO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist decreased their target price on AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet cut AdaptHealth from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AdaptHealth currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.63.

Shares of AdaptHealth stock opened at $22.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. AdaptHealth has a 12 month low of $18.24 and a 12 month high of $41.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -96.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.15.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.08). AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $653.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 129.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AdaptHealth will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jason A. Clemens bought 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.77 per share, for a total transaction of $25,701.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen P. Griggs bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.42 per share, for a total transaction of $971,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in AdaptHealth by 142.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in AdaptHealth during the second quarter worth about $95,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AdaptHealth during the second quarter worth about $113,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in AdaptHealth by 22.6% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in AdaptHealth during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.85% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

