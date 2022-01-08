Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) Receives $31.83 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.83.
ACET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Adicet Bio from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Adicet Bio from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adicet Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.
In other Adicet Bio news, Director Andrew Sinclair bought 500,000 shares of Adicet Bio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 33.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
ACET opened at $15.52 on Wednesday. Adicet Bio has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $18.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.55 and a 200-day moving average of $9.57.
Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $3.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adicet Bio will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Adicet Bio Company Profile
Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
