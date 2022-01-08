Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) Receives $31.83 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.83.

ACET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Adicet Bio from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Adicet Bio from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adicet Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

In other Adicet Bio news, Director Andrew Sinclair bought 500,000 shares of Adicet Bio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 33.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 4.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,275,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,996,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,248,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,788,000 after acquiring an additional 13,206 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 31.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,060,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,916,000 after acquiring an additional 252,833 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson bought a new position in shares of Adicet Bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,715,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 6.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 339,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 21,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

ACET opened at $15.52 on Wednesday. Adicet Bio has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $18.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.55 and a 200-day moving average of $9.57.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $3.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adicet Bio will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adicet Bio Company Profile

Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

