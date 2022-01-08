Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. reduced its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 1.2% in the third quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 233,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,841,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 36.6% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 28.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 106,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,267,000 after purchasing an additional 23,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 14.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares during the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAP stock opened at $238.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.15 and a 52-week high of $244.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $233.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.27.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.34. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is presently 40.49%.

AAP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $240.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.22.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

