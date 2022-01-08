Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-two analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and nineteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $138.15.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total transaction of $6,153,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $308,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 566,047 shares of company stock valued at $80,797,824. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 4,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 7,869 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,428 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,932,612 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $610,466,000 after acquiring an additional 304,270 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.1% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $132.00 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $164.46. The stock has a market cap of $159.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $144.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.56.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

