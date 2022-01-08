Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) PT Raised to C$10.00

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 34.77% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. CIBC raised their target price on Advantage Energy to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities raised their target price on Advantage Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their target price on Advantage Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Advantage Energy to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advantage Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.45.

TSE:AAV opened at C$7.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.26 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.98. Advantage Energy has a 52 week low of C$1.74 and a 52 week high of C$8.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.85, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$110.34 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advantage Energy will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

