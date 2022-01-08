Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) CFO Dean Kaye Sells 3,128 Shares of Stock

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) CFO Dean Kaye sold 3,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total transaction of $23,022.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:ADV opened at $7.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $6.94 and a one year high of $13.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.04.
Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $928.76 million during the quarter. Advantage Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.61%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advantage Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Advantage Solutions from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.
About Advantage Solutions
Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.
Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market
Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.