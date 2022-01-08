Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) CFO Dean Kaye Sells 3,128 Shares of Stock

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) CFO Dean Kaye sold 3,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total transaction of $23,022.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ADV opened at $7.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $6.94 and a one year high of $13.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.04.

Get Advantage Solutions alerts:

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $928.76 million during the quarter. Advantage Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.61%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Advantage Solutions by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Advantage Solutions by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 3,807 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Advantage Solutions by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 4,632 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Advantage Solutions by 1,207.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 4,831 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in Advantage Solutions by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advantage Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Advantage Solutions from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

About Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.