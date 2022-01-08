Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 1,098 Shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.41% of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF worth $9,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HACK. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 84,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,142,000 after acquiring an additional 8,362 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 304.2% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 42,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 31,639 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 246.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 41,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after buying an additional 29,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:HACK opened at $57.94 on Friday. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 12 month low of $52.38 and a 12 month high of $67.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.70.

