Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $8.76 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $8,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 12,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 9,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 66.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $182.74 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $147.69 and a fifty-two week high of $193.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.47.

