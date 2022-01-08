Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $9.07 Million Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 585,253 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 974 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $9,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HBAN. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 13,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 28,633 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 1,107,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,115,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,215,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,167,000 after purchasing an additional 158,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

HBAN opened at $17.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.70 and a 200 day moving average of $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $17.34.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 13.28%. Huntington Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. This is a positive change from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.26%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 181,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total transaction of $2,892,472.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.71 per share, for a total transaction of $314,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 343,316 shares of company stock worth $5,500,298. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

