Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 18,074 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,074 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.48% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF worth $8,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 342.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 217,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,862,000 after purchasing an additional 168,711 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,628,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,322,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 49,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,265,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,708,000 after buying an additional 64,164 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWR opened at $118.80 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.00 and a fifty-two week high of $123.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.40.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

